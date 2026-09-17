Enhertu offered by England's NHS for HER2-low metastatic breast cancer
Big news for cancer care: Starting today, the NHS in England is offering Enhertu, a breakthrough drug, for people with HER2-low metastatic breast cancer.
This comes after a new pricing deal overturned an earlier rejection, making the treatment finally available to those who need it.
Enhertu gives nearly 7 extra months
Enhertu isn't just another medicine: it's the first targeted therapy for this type of cancer and can give patients nearly seven extra months compared to standard chemotherapy.
About 1,000 women in England are expected to benefit, with many sharing how it's given them real hope.
As patient Paula Van Santen said, "Today is a day I never thought I'd see. After years of waiting and hoping, there aren't enough words to express how thrilled I am to see Enhertu finally approved for use on the NHS. It gives me the chance of seeing my daughter graduate from university, become a grandparent for the first time and simply be a mum to my children for longer as they continue to grow."
She's looking forward to more time with her family and making new memories.