Enhertu offered by England's NHS for HER2-low metastatic breast cancer

Enhertu isn't just another medicine: it's the first targeted therapy for this type of cancer and can give patients nearly seven extra months compared to standard chemotherapy.

About 1,000 women in England are expected to benefit, with many sharing how it's given them real hope.

As patient Paula Van Santen said, "Today is a day I never thought I'd see. After years of waiting and hoping, there aren't enough words to express how thrilled I am to see Enhertu finally approved for use on the NHS. It gives me the chance of seeing my daughter graduate from university, become a grandparent for the first time and simply be a mum to my children for longer as they continue to grow."

She's looking forward to more time with her family and making new memories.