Enigma raises $70 million seed to improve human robot communication
Enigma, a young robotics startup, just scored $70 million in seed funding to make it easier for people and robots to communicate.
Founded by Jonathan Jacobi and Gal Niv, both with serious cybersecurity chops, the company is backed by big names like Index Ventures and Ribbit Capital.
Global experiment with 100+ AI robots
Right now, Enigma is launching a global experiment where anyone can interact online with more than 100 AI robots doing everything from painting to sword-fighting in hangars across Israel and California.
The team is using all this interaction data to build smarter, more intuitive interfaces so humans and robots can work together seamlessly.
Enigma partners in healthcare logistics entertainment
Enigma hasn't revealed specific products yet, but it's already teaming up with companies in health care, logistics, and entertainment.
With a crew of AI experts and math Olympiad winners on board, it's aiming to solve some of the toughest challenges in human-robot communication.