Entomologists discover new Parastethorus pinicola at Kyushu University Hakozaki campus Technology Jul 01, 2026

Entomologists have discovered a brand-new beetle species called Parastethorus pinicola, right on Kyushu University's Hakozaki Satellite campus.

This little insect is only about one millimeter long and belongs to a group of ladybird beetles that are super tough to tell apart: even experts need microscopes!

The find is part of the first big review of these beetles in Japan in over 50 years.