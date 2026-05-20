Environment Agency study says removing all wastewater best protects Windermere
A new Environment Agency study has some advice for saving Windermere, England's largest lake, from climate change.
The main takeaway? Getting rid of all wastewater (including septic tank runoff) would be the most effective way to protect the lake as temperatures could rise by up to 2.5 degrees Celsius by the 2070s.
Stopping sewage could prevent WHO breaches
Researchers found that stopping sewage from entering the lake could fully prevent harmful algae blooms from crossing World Health Organization limits, even as things heat up.
Other ideas like cutting farm runoff or upgrading treatment plants help a bit but don't solve the algae problem entirely.
The team also pointed out that smaller lakes like Esthwaite Water have their own tricky challenges and will need more targeted solutions and teamwork going forward.