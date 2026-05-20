Environment Agency study says removing all wastewater best protects Windermere

Stopping sewage could prevent WHO breaches

Researchers found that stopping sewage from entering the lake could fully prevent harmful algae blooms from crossing World Health Organization limits, even as things heat up.

Other ideas like cutting farm runoff or upgrading treatment plants help a bit but don't solve the algae problem entirely.

The team also pointed out that smaller lakes like Esthwaite Water have their own tricky challenges and will need more targeted solutions and teamwork going forward.