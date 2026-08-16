EPFL scientists build tiny drones propelled by sound waves

The secret is in their circular or bell-shaped cavities. When certain sound frequencies hit these shapes, they push out focused jets of air, letting the boats steer around obstacles and follow programmed paths.

The team even got 1-centimeter model boats to zip around just by tuning the sound.

As lab head Selman Sakar puts it, combining more of these sound-sensitive cavities could someday lead to robots that change shape or movement just by listening.