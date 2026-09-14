EPFO launches WhatsApp channel for members and pensioners, no transactions
Technology
EPFO just rolled out its own WhatsApp channel to keep members and pensioners in the loop with important updates.
Announced on X, this new channel is all about making info easier to access, but heads up, you can't check your balance or initiate PF withdrawals here.
Use official link or QR
Joining is simple: just use the official link or QR code from EPFO's announcement.
The goal is quick, direct updates, no more digging through other platforms.
Just remember, stick to the authorized links to avoid scams and keep using regular channels for any transactions or account questions.