EPFO revamps Unified Member Portal, UMANG requires Aadhaar face authentication
Technology
EPFO just revamped its Unified Member Portal after some scheduled downtime.
The big change? You now have to use the UMANG app for activating or generating your Universal Account Number (UAN), and it only works with Aadhaar-based face authentication.
This move is meant to make things more secure and user-friendly.
UAN retrieval and death claims PDFs
Retrieving your UAN is easier: you can verify your mobile number and upload ID proof right on the portal.
Death claim services are still available on the EPFO website, but you'll need to upload documents like death certificates and account proof in PDF format.