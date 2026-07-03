EPFO revamps Unified Member Portal, UMANG requires Aadhaar face authentication Technology Jul 03, 2026

EPFO just revamped its Unified Member Portal after some scheduled downtime.

The big change? You now have to use the UMANG app for activating or generating your Universal Account Number (UAN), and it only works with Aadhaar-based face authentication.

This move is meant to make things more secure and user-friendly.