Next Article
Epson projectors are getting a smart AI upgrade
Technology
Epson's Lifestudio projectors will be among the first to get Google TV's big Gemini update.
This isn't just a voice command refresh—Gemini brings smarter control over things like sound and brightness, plus cool new ways to manage your Google Photos right from your projector.
Meet Gemini: The new AI assistant (bye, Google Assistant)
With this update, Gemini replaces the old Google Assistant and promises more natural conversations with your devices.
Epson says their short-throw Lifestudio Grand Projector will be first in line for these features, with more models following soon.