NASA's Artemis 2: Humans heading back to the Moon after 50+ years

What makes Artemis 2 special

Artemis 2 builds on lessons from the uncrewed Artemis 1 flight, which helped NASA fix some heat shield issues on Orion.

Before heading out, the crew will run key system checks in Earth orbit to make sure everything works perfectly.

If all goes well, this mission sets up even bigger plans—like landing humans with Artemis 3 and eventually making life on (and around) the Moon more routine.