Eric Schmidt and Alexandr Wang urge human control of AI
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt is siding with Meta AI chief Alexandr Wang, who recently warned that we're entering a new era where AI could become superintelligent, and that could be amazing for humanity or seriously risky.
Both agree it's crucial for humans to stay in control as AI evolves so quickly.
Wang highlights AI progress and risks
Wang pointed out that while AI can speed up scientific and economic progress (it's even cracked some tough math problems), things could get out of hand if we don't guide its development.
Schmidt said AI could help in scientific research, with "professors, graduate students and postdoctoral researchers" working "alongside AI agents under human supervision for AI-assisted problem solving."
He also called out tech companies for focusing too much on the dangers and not enough on how AI can help us, which shapes how people see this technology.