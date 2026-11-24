Wang pointed out that while AI can speed up scientific and economic progress (it's even cracked some tough math problems), things could get out of hand if we don't guide its development.

Schmidt said AI could help in scientific research, with "professors, graduate students and postdoctoral researchers" working "alongside AI agents under human supervision for AI-assisted problem solving."

He also called out tech companies for focusing too much on the dangers and not enough on how AI can help us, which shapes how people see this technology.