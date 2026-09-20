Eric Schmidt warns AI could become incomprehensible within 5 years
Technology
Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO, is sounding the alarm about how fast AI is moving.
He believes that within five years, AI systems might get so advanced that even experts won't fully understand how they work.
As he put it, "Pull the plug." and "we won't understand what they're doing."
Eric Schmidt cites AI benefits, risks
Schmidt points to new breakthroughs (like AI agents and technology that turns simple text into working software) that could help solve big problems in science and medicine.
But he's worried these powerful tools might end up outpacing human control if we're not careful.
He said, "Pull the plug."