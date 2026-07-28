ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot shares evening yin yoga aboard ISS
Technology
ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot just gave us a peek into her life on the International Space Station by sharing her evening yin yoga routine.
Floating 400km above Earth, she spends around 30 minutes each day stretching and unwinding after work, using handholds and foot restraints to make the poses work in zero gravity.
Adenot's video praised and tutorial hinted
Adenot's video, with its calm, dance-like moves, quickly caught attention online.
One viewer called it "magically elegant," and someone else was fascinated by how yoga works without gravity.
She hinted at posting a full tutorial soon, making space life feel a little more relatable, and reminding us astronauts need to relax too!