We will finally know if NASA succeeded in deflecting asteroids
What's the story
Four years after NASA's DART spacecraft intentionally crashed into an asteroid, a European Space Agency (ESA) mission has arrived at the site. The ESA mission, named Hera, is tasked with examining the consequences of this unprecedented cosmic event. The first images from Hera are expected to be released later today.
Mission details
Hera's role is like 'Inspector Columbo'
Patrick Michel, the principal investigator of ESA's Hera mission, likened the spacecraft's role to that of "Inspector Columbo going back to the crash scene."
He said this is an effort to investigate what happened after DART crashed into Dimorphos.
The collision was part of a planetary defense test aimed at determining how we could avert a potential asteroid impact on Earth.
Collision
DART's collision with Dimorphos
The DART spacecraft collided with Dimorphos, a smaller asteroid orbiting the larger one Didymos, at a speed of 22,000km/h.
The collision created a massive debris trail visible from Earth and space telescopes.
Post-collision observations revealed that the impact had shortened Dimorphos's orbital period around Didymos by about 33 minutes, proving it was possible to alter an asteroid's trajectory.
Investigation
Hera will spend a year studying the asteroids
The Hera mission will spend a year studying both Dimorphos and Didymos.
The spacecraft is packed with instruments and two small satellites that can survey the impact site up close.
A major objective of this mission is to measure Dimorphos's mass, which will help determine how effective DART's collision was in altering its trajectory.
Strategy
Data could be crucial for planetary defense strategies
The data collected by the Hera mission could be crucial for future planetary defense strategies.
Professor Simon Green, a planetary scientist on Hera's science team, said this information would help predict what would happen if we had to hit another asteroid.
He stressed the importance of knowing the mass and speed of spacecraft needed to deflect an asteroid enough to miss Earth.