ESA to send astronauts to ISS on SpaceX Crew Dragon
The European Space Agency (ESA) just announced it is sending astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on a SpaceX Crew Dragon.
This is all part of their new EPIC project, which aims to get more European astronauts into space before the ISS retires.
ESA's Director General Josef Aschbacher shared the news on March 19, 2026.
EPIC mission and the ISS's last hurrah
Set for early 2028, EPIC will send four professional astronauts, including folks from ESA and international partners, for a month-long stay focused on real research and station upkeep (not just quick visits).
ESA will run the show with NASA's support.
With the ISS possibly retiring by 2030 (or maybe sticking around until 2032), this mission is a big step in making sure Europe stays part of human space exploration as things shift toward future commercial stations.