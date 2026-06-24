ESA's Euclid captures sharpest image of Milky Way center
ESA's €1 billion Euclid telescope captured in March 2025 the sharpest-ever image of the Milky Way's center, showing off more than 60 million stars packed into the galactic bulge.
Taken over 26 hours in March 2025, this mosaic isn't just cool to look at; it's also a game-changer for finding new planets beyond our solar system.
Euclid aids microlensing exoplanet detection
Euclid's data will make it easier to spot exoplanets using microlensing (where gravity bends starlight), helping astronomers tell planets apart from binary star systems and track how stars move.
It also teams up with NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Telescope, launching in August, which is expected to discover around 1,500 new exoplanets.
Plus, Euclid is mapping dark matter and energy across most of the universe, opening up a whole new era of space discovery.