ESA's Euclid captures sharpest image of Milky Way center

Euclid aids microlensing exoplanet detection

Euclid's data will make it easier to spot exoplanets using microlensing (where gravity bends starlight), helping astronomers tell planets apart from binary star systems and track how stars move.

It also teams up with NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Telescope, launching in August, which is expected to discover around 1,500 new exoplanets.

Plus, Euclid is mapping dark matter and energy across most of the universe, opening up a whole new era of space discovery.