ESA's Euclid telescope spots comet C/2026 S1 in solar system
ESA's Euclid space telescope, which usually hunts for distant galaxies, surprised everyone by spotting a new comet in our own solar system.
The comet, now officially called C/2026 S1 (Euclid), was confirmed by the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center (MPC) on October 8.
It's a cool reminder that even space missions with one goal can end up making unexpected discoveries.
Mikko Pontinen's find helps mission planning
The discovery was made by Mikko Pontinen, a Ph.D. student from the University of Helsinki, who used special software to track small objects in space.
He noticed the comet during several observations between September 16 and 24 this year.
While this particular comet isn't right for ESA's upcoming Comet Interceptor mission, finding it helps scientists pick better targets and plan future missions more effectively.