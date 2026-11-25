ESA's Hera reaches Dimorphos following NASA's DART impact, images today
ESA's Hera spacecraft has just arrived at the asteroid Dimorphos, the same rock Nasa's Dart spacecraft crashed into back in 2022 to test if we could nudge an asteroid off course.
Now, Hera is gearing up to drop its first images later today.
Hera examines Dimorphos crater and orbit
Hera's big job is to check out how much that crash changed Dimorphos. With its instruments and two mini-satellites, it will look for a crater and see if the asteroid's orbit really shifted as planned.
All this helps scientists figure out how we might protect Earth from future space threats, turns out, real-life asteroid defense is not just a movie plot!