ESA's Hera spacecraft just snapped a never-before-seen photo of the Didymos asteroid system, giving us a fresh look at its surface.

This follows NASA's DART mission, which crashed into Dimorphos (the smaller asteroid) back in 2022 to test if we could nudge an asteroid off course.

Hera's new image, taken from 60km away, shows cool details like a central ridge and lots of craters and grooves.