ESA's Hera snaps never before seen Didymos photo after DART
ESA's Hera spacecraft just snapped a never-before-seen photo of the Didymos asteroid system, giving us a fresh look at its surface.
This follows NASA's DART mission, which crashed into Dimorphos (the smaller asteroid) back in 2022 to test if we could nudge an asteroid off course.
Hera's new image, taken from 60km away, shows cool details like a central ridge and lots of craters and grooves.
Hera maps changes to inform deflection
Hera is not just taking pictures: it is helping scientists figure out what actually happens when you hit an asteroid with a spacecraft.
By mapping changes on both asteroids after DART's impact, Hera is collecting data that could make future asteroid deflection missions much more reliable.
All this research could play a big part in keeping Earth safe from potential space threats in the future.