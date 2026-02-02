ET AI Awards 2025: Nominations open for all categories
The Economic Times is hosting the ET AI Awards 2025 on February 26, 2026, in Bengaluru.
The event highlights startups and companies that have actually made progress with AI—not just talked about it.
Since it's happening early in the year, it's a great moment for teams to check their progress and set new goals for what's next.
Event details
It's a full-day affair, featuring keynotes on where India wants to be with AI and how we can shape our own path.
There'll be sessions on making AI work in real life—think adoption tips, building tech infrastructure, and handling governance.
You'll hear from both Indian and global leaders who are tackling today's toughest AI questions.
Awards will go out for Innovation & Impact, Functional Excellence, Leadership, and some special categories.
Benefits of winning/being shortlisted
Winning or even being shortlisted means big visibility through The Economic Times platform—and your work gets a nod from top experts in the field.
Plus, you get chances to connect with investors and policymakers who can help take your ideas further.
If you're into tech or want to see where India is headed with AI, this is one event worth following.