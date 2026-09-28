ET AI Awards 2027 return spotlighting practical AI across India
The ET AI Awards 2027 are back, shining a light on the coolest and most impactful uses of artificial intelligence across India.
With over 40 categories, these awards celebrate how startups, SMEs, and big companies are using AI to actually solve real problems, not just talk about it.
Awards split into 4 tracks
The awards are split into four tracks: Innovation and Impact (spotlighting sector-specific breakthroughs like healthcare and fintech), Functional Excellence (showing off how AI is making business smoother in areas like finance and cybersecurity), Leadership (honoring key people shaping India's AI scene), and Special Awards for emerging tech.
Winners are chosen based on creativity, real-world impact, scalability, and technical strength, making it clear that practical AI is what really matters here.