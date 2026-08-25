ET AI Masterclass IIM Bangalore Nov 19 spotlights voice AI
The ET AI Business Transformation Masterclass & Awards 2026 is hosting its The ET AI Business Transformation Masterclass & Awards 2026 on November 19 at IIM Bangalore, spotlighting how Voice AI is shaking up customer service.
Expect a live demo of a Voice AI platform already used in banking, insurance, and telecom. The cool part is that it handles complex conversations in 14 languages with smart, context-aware replies.
Masterclass tackles voice AI challenges
India's mix of languages makes building good Voice AI tough, systems need to be fast, accurate, and able to understand real conversations at scale.
The master class will break down how companies are using this tech to level up customer support.
To wrap things up, the event will also celebrate standout AI products that have made a real impact for businesses across India.