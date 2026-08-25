ET AI Masterclass IIM Bangalore Nov 19 spotlights voice AI

The ET AI Business Transformation Masterclass & Awards 2026 is hosting its The ET AI Business Transformation Masterclass & Awards 2026 on November 19 at IIM Bangalore, spotlighting how Voice AI is shaking up customer service.

Expect a live demo of a Voice AI platform already used in banking, insurance, and telecom. The cool part is that it handles complex conversations in 14 languages with smart, context-aware replies.