ET launches AI Awards 2027 honoring India's real-world AI impact
Technology
The Economic Times is rolling out the ET AI Awards 2027, shining a spotlight on how artificial intelligence is moving from cool experiments to real-world impact in India.
This event is all about celebrating the teams, leaders, and companies, big and small, who are actually making a difference with AI.
ET AI Awards span 50 categories
There are 50 award categories across four tracks: Innovation and Impact, Functional Excellence, Leadership, and Special Awards.
Think everything from finance to cybersecurity.
The goal? To set new standards for what awesome looks like in India's growing AI scene, and inspire more smart solutions that really work.