Eta Aquarid from Halley's Comet peaks tonight into May 6
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers! The Eta Aquarid meteor shower, thanks to leftover bits from Halley's Comet, is peaking tonight (May 5) into early May 6.
If you're in the Southern Hemisphere, you could catch up to 60 meteors an hour under clear skies.
For those further north, expect fewer shooting stars since the radiant sits lower on the horizon.
Dark site southeast before dawn
The nearly full moon might make faint meteors harder to spot, but bright "Earthgrazers" with long colorful trails could still put on a show.
For your best chance, head somewhere dark away from city lights and look southeast before dawn when Aquarius is highest.
Give your eyes 20 to 30 minutes to adjust, dress warmly, and hang out for at least an hour: you might just see some epic streaks across the sky!