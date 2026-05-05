Eta Aquarid from Halley's Comet peaks tonight into May 6

Dark site southeast before dawn

The nearly full moon might make faint meteors harder to spot, but bright "Earthgrazers" with long colorful trails could still put on a show.

For your best chance, head somewhere dark away from city lights and look southeast before dawn when Aquarius is highest.

Give your eyes 20 to 30 minutes to adjust, dress warmly, and hang out for at least an hour: you might just see some epic streaks across the sky!