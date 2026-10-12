Eternal co founder Deepinder Goyal to launch Temple brain wearable

Temple goes beyond typical wearables by showing how your workouts, sleep, and stress actually affect your brain.

It's expected to cost around ₹72,000 and comes in six colors, shipping by the end of 2026.

The BrainFlow tech behind it has shown strong results in studies.

Goyal says the PPG technology does not pose a risk to a developing brain, though he did not see why anyone under 18 would need the device unless they were aiming to compete in the Olympics.

Plus, researchers are working on a wild future feature: turning your thoughts into text.