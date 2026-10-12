Eternal co founder Deepinder Goyal to launch Temple brain wearable
Deepinder Goyal, co-founder of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato, is preparing to launch Temple, a new wearable that tracks changes associated with blood flow to the brain using PPG tech (like what's in fitness watches, but focused on your head).
Temple is expected to open for pre-orders soon, with early access for those already on the wait list.
Temple expected to cost ₹72,000
Temple goes beyond typical wearables by showing how your workouts, sleep, and stress actually affect your brain.
It's expected to cost around ₹72,000 and comes in six colors, shipping by the end of 2026.
The BrainFlow tech behind it has shown strong results in studies.
Goyal says the PPG technology does not pose a risk to a developing brain, though he did not see why anyone under 18 would need the device unless they were aiming to compete in the Olympics.
Plus, researchers are working on a wild future feature: turning your thoughts into text.