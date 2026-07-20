ETH Zurich transfers NASA 100PB climate archive to Swiss center
Technology
ETH Zurich pulled off a huge tech feat: it moved about 100 petabytes of NASA's climate data, think 6 billion files, or the size of 20 million movies, to the Swiss National Supercomputing Centre.
This treasure trove covers decades of information on greenhouse gasses, precipitation, clouds, and ice sheets.
NASA data to train AI forecasting
All this data will help train AI models to make weather forecasts and disaster predictions more accurate and faster.
With US funding cuts to climate science, ETH Zurich is stepping up to protect and use this "gold" for life-saving research.
Professor Reto Knutti summed it up nicely: managing so much data is tough, but it's crucial for global monitoring.