ETH Zurich's Orbit Robotics introduces Helios for life in space Technology May 29, 2026

Say hello to Helios, a new robot from ETH Zurich's Orbit Robotics that's built for life in space.

Instead of legs, Helios has four arms, two anchor it to surfaces, and the other two handle jobs like moving equipment and unloading cargo.

It's designed to work smoothly in zero gravity, making tricky tasks a lot easier for astronauts.