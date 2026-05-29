ETH Zurich's Orbit Robotics introduces Helios for life in space
Technology
Say hello to Helios, a new robot from ETH Zurich's Orbit Robotics that's built for life in space.
Instead of legs, Helios has four arms, two anchor it to surfaces, and the other two handle jobs like moving equipment and unloading cargo.
It's designed to work smoothly in zero gravity, making tricky tasks a lot easier for astronauts.
Helios frees astronauts' 35% time
Helios uses clever engineering with lightweight arms and flexible joints so it can move efficiently without getting bogged down.
By taking over repetitive chores that usually eat up 35% of astronauts' time and cost about US$140,000 per astronaut-hour, Helios frees up astronauts to focus on important research like cancer therapies and organ bioprinting.