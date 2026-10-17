Ethan Yan won a $50,000 scholarship as a 2025 Davidson Fellow for inventing leukemia detection AI
Technology
Ethan Yan, a 16-year-old student at Groton School in Massachusetts, was named a 2025 Davidson Fellow and awarded a $50,000 scholarship for inventing ALLocate, an affordable AI tool that helps detect acute myeloid leukemia using regular microscopes.
No expensive equipment needed; this technology makes cancer detection much more accessible.
ALLocate costs $100, matches expert accuracy
Yan created ALLocate after seeing his great-aunt struggle with leukemia.
The tool has a setup cost of about $100 and matches expert-level accuracy by finding abnormal cells on glass slides.
It even lets clinics without pathologists send results to specialists remotely, helping hospitals catch leukemia earlier, especially in places that need it most.