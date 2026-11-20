Ethereum delays Glamsterdam upgrade to mid January 2027 for updates
Ethereum's big Glamsterdam upgrade, originally set for December, will not go live before mid-January 2027.
Developers asked for extra time to update smart contracts and avoid last-minute issues.
Most of the 50-plus companies involved say they'll be ready by the new date if nothing major changes.
Glamsterdam raises gas for new contracts
This upgrade is designed to make Ethereum faster and handle more traffic, but it also means a big jump in gas fees for new smart contracts, from 32,000 units to 183,600 units.
That could cause some transactions to fail if projects aren't prepared.
About 200 issues have already been spotted; most developer teams support the current plan, though Erigon wants some tweaks.
Hoodi network test planned mid December
A test run on the Hoodi network is planned for mid-December after a final decision later this month.
Developers hope to fix urgent problems by then and wrap up smaller fixes by January 10.