EU agrees to ban nudifier apps under 2024 AI regulations
The European Union just agreed to ban AI tools that make sexualized deepfakes, especially those "nudifier" apps that have been causing a stir lately.
This move follows heavy criticism of Elon Musk's chatbot Grok earlier this year and is part of the EU's 2024 AI regulations.
As EU lawmaker Michael McNamara put it, this is a big step toward keeping people safe from being exploited by new tech.
EU delays high-risk AI rules
The EU has pushed back its stricter rules for high-risk AI, now set for December 2027 instead of August 2026, to balance innovation with safety. Embedded systems get even more time, until August 2028.
Meanwhile, concerns are growing over Anthropic's restricted AI model, Mythos; in fact, 30 members of the European Parliament recently called for tougher cybersecurity rules to keep up with these fast-changing technologies.