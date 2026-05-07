EU agrees to ban nudifier apps under 2024 AI regulations Technology May 07, 2026

The European Union just agreed to ban AI tools that make sexualized deepfakes, especially those "nudifier" apps that have been causing a stir lately.

This move follows heavy criticism of Elon Musk's chatbot Grok earlier this year and is part of the EU's 2024 AI regulations.

As EU lawmaker Michael McNamara put it, this is a big step toward keeping people safe from being exploited by new tech.