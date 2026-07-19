EU applies DMA to challenge Google and Apple AI control
Technology
The European Union is applying the Digital Markets Act (DMA) to challenge Google and Apple's control over AI assistants on smartphones.
With both companies powering 5 billion devices globally, they've had a big say in which AI features, like Gemini and Siri, get built in.
But starting July 2027, Android will have to let other AI assistants compete on its platform.
About 427 million European smartphones affected
About 427 million smartphones in Europe will be impacted.
The idea is to give smaller AI companies a real shot by opening up Android, so you might see more choices for voice assistants and smarter apps soon.
Google and Apple aren't thrilled, citing privacy worries, and Apple has even delayed some features, but the EU says it can boost competition without putting users at risk.