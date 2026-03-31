EU digital chief Henna Virkkunen warns reliance on foreign tech
Technology
Europe's digital chief, Henna Virkkunen, is sounding the alarm about how much Europe depends on tech from outside the EU.
She warned this could be weaponised against us, especially with rising security concerns.
The EU is even thinking about banning some Chinese telecom gear and wants more control over where European data lives, basically, keeping it closer to home.
May plan targets cloud AI semiconductors
Virkkunen plans to roll out new ideas in May to help Europe build its own strength in cloud computing, AI, and semiconductors.
She's not a fan of US officials having too much say in EU rules — she insists these decisions should stay local.
Her push? Get European companies using more homegrown services so the continent isn't left vulnerable if global tech tensions heat up.