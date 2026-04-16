EU discusses Anthropic's Claude Mythos security risks and limited release Technology Apr 16, 2026

The European Union is chatting with the US company Anthropic about its latest AI model, Claude Mythos, and the security risks it might bring.

Officials are worried because this AI can spot software weaknesses, something hackers could use to their advantage.

Right now, only 40 major tech players have access, but the limited release has sparked global concerns about how ready we are for such powerful tech.