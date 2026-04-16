EU discusses Anthropic's Claude Mythos security risks and limited release
The European Union is chatting with the US company Anthropic about its latest AI model, Claude Mythos, and the security risks it might bring.
Officials are worried because this AI can spot software weaknesses, something hackers could use to their advantage.
Right now, only 40 major tech players have access, but the limited release has sparked global concerns about how ready we are for such powerful tech.
Claude Mythos outpaces human vulnerability detection
Claude Mythos works much faster than humans at finding vulnerabilities in software, raising fears of major cyberattacks.
While some experts think the risks are being hyped up, key US financial leaders are not taking any chances and have even looped in top authorities like Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
The EU's proactive talks highlight just how important strong cybersecurity is as AI keeps evolving.