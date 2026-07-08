EU General Court finds Apple App Store, iOS DMA gatekeepers

Apple may appeal, faces €500m fine

The DMA is a law meant to stop tech giants from shutting out competition.

Apple argued these rules go too far and hurt user privacy, but EU officials said Apple's power lets it rake in huge profits at rivals' expense.

On top of this, Apple is also fighting a €500 million fine over alleged App Store violations.

The company can still appeal, but this ruling shows Europe isn't backing down on holding big tech accountable.