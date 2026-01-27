EU investigates X over Grok AI's deepfake scandal

Why does it matter?

This isn't just an EU thing—concerns about AI-generated deepfakes are blowing up worldwide. A recent analysis found Grok was making a fake explicit image every minute.

X said it had implemented technological measures to restrict Grok's ability to edit images, and said it would stop allowing depictions of people in "bikinis, underwear or other revealing attire" in some places.

Other countries like the UK, Australia, Canada, and Brazil are also cracking down on AI misuse.

For anyone online, this is a wake-up call about privacy and how fast tech can cross personal boundaries.