EU mandates companies label AI content exempting art, satire, fiction
Technology
The European Union just rolled out new rules: companies now have to label AI-generated content, whether it's text, images, videos, or deepfakes, except for artistic, creative, satirical, and fictional works.
Companies must disclose emotion biometrics use
Businesses also have to be upfront about using emotion recognition and biometric categorization tech.
Any public interest content made without human editors must be clearly marked as AI-generated.
There are big fines for breaking these rules, but creative stuff like art, satire, and fiction gets a pass.
Existing systems have until December 2, 2026, to catch up with the new requirements.