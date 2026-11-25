EU proposes €50B fund to boost sovereign quantum tech
What's the story
The European Commission has proposed a massive €50 billion equity financing fund to support European companies and procurement processes. The proposal is part of the draft Quantum Act, aimed at strengthening domestic technology capabilities. The move comes amid concerns over dependence on third countries and the rapid development of quantum technologies.
Strategic shift
Draft Quantum Act aims to reduce dependence on 3rd countries
The draft Quantum Act is a strategic move to reduce Europe's dependence on third countries.
This comes as the region lags behind the US and China in AI development, chips, and cloud computing.
The proposal also comes amid fears of US companies using "kill switches" to disable their products in Europe, prompting EU efforts to create local products and services.
Tech revolution
Henna Virkkunen emphasizes need for Europe to accelerate now
EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen stressed the importance of quantum technologies in shaping the future of industry, security, and innovation.
She said these technologies will have a major impact on societies and that "Europe needs to accelerate now."
The draft legislation will be negotiated with EU countries and the European Parliament before it can become law.
Global standing
EU's current standing in quantum tech race
The European Commission reports that one-third of the world's quantum companies are based in the EU.
Last year, public quantum funding stood at €8.6 billion, compared to €5.3 billion in the US and €13.6 billion in China.
However, private funding for quantum start-ups was at a mere €1.1 billion, far behind America's €7 billion investment.