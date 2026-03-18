EU Parliament proposes AI ban for generating sexual images

Proposal to be voted on March 26

AI-generated sexual deepfakes have spiked lately: one tool on X made over 6,000 fake images in just two days.

This has prompted regulatory investigations and led some countries to block access; the platform has also faced separate fines for unrelated regulatory breaches.

Irish MEP Michael McNamara called for a ban, and lawmakers warned such tools pose serious risks, particularly to women and children.

The proposal heads for a key vote on March 26, aiming to close legal gaps and set stronger rules across Europe.