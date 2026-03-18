EU Parliament proposes AI ban for generating sexual images
The European Parliament is pushing for a new law to ban AI from making nonconsensual sexual or intimate images, including deepfakes and child abuse material.
These changes are part of updates to the EU AI Act, backed by lawmakers from across the political spectrum.
Proposal to be voted on March 26
AI-generated sexual deepfakes have spiked lately: one tool on X made over 6,000 fake images in just two days.
This has prompted regulatory investigations and led some countries to block access; the platform has also faced separate fines for unrelated regulatory breaches.
Irish MEP Michael McNamara called for a ban, and lawmakers warned such tools pose serious risks, particularly to women and children.
The proposal heads for a key vote on March 26, aiming to close legal gaps and set stronger rules across Europe.