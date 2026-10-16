EU plans IRIS2 to ensure secure government and military communications
Technology
The European Union is planning its own satellite network, IRIS2, to make sure government and military communications stay secure and independent.
The first satellites launch in 2029, as part of Europe's broader push for digital sovereignty and to reduce dependence on external providers like Starlink.
EU's IRIS2 will use 348 satellites
IRIS2 will use 348 satellites to boost Europe's emergency and defense communications, aiming for partial service by 2030.
By building its own system, the EU wants to avoid outside risks and keep essential services running smoothly.