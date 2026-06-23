EU probes Meta over Facebook and Instagram keeping children hooked
The European Commission is taking a closer look at Meta, saying Facebook and Instagram might be designed to keep children hooked.
The probe started in May 2024 under the Digital Services Act, focusing on whether Meta is doing enough to protect young users' mental health and keep those under 13 off the platforms.
Panel to weigh stricter regulations
An expert panel will soon recommend if stricter regulations are needed, possibly similar to what's been announced in the UK.
In April, the EU officially accused Meta of breaking tech rules meant to protect children.
If things don't get sorted out, Meta could face fines of up to 6% of its global revenue.
Instagram and YouTube ordered $6 million
Meta is also dealing with lawsuits in the US for similar issues.
One case saw Instagram and YouTube ordered to collectively pay $6 million after Instagram was linked to harming a young user's mental health.
The EU's investigation, which began in May 2024, predates recent fines against other tech giants like X and Temu.