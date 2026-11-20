EU suffers 1st reported AI cyberattack, translations and reimbursements disrupted
The European Union just faced its first reported AI-assisted cyberattack.
Spotted back on Oct. 22, the hack knocked out important digital tools used for things like translations and reimbursements.
Most systems are back up now, but investigators are still figuring out exactly what happened.
Attackers used AI on EU systems
Attackers used AI tools to find weak spots in the EU's executive branch systems, a move that Thomas Regnier of the European Commission said, "AI-assisted tools can be used and especially misused to detect vulnerabilities."
Thankfully, no evidence of a data breach affecting commission staff as a whole has been detected, but this incident is a big reminder that AI is changing how cyberattacks happen and why stronger digital security matters more than ever.