Euclid finds most distant quasar Dun Aonghasa, JWST measures mass
Astronomers just found Dun Aonghasa, the most distant quasar ever seen, with a lookback time of 13.1 billion years.
Seen as it was just 630 million years after the Big Bang, this ancient cosmic beacon was first spotted by the Euclid telescope, and the James Webb Space Telescope followed up to determine the mass of the black hole.
Dun Aonghasa quasar mass 360 million suns
Dun Aonghasa's black hole is a whopping 360 million times heavier than our sun, which really puzzles scientists about how these giants grew so fast in the early universe.
The find also shows Euclid can do much more than study dark energy: it is helping us piece together how the universe evolved right after its beginning.