European Central Bank examines Anthropic's Mythos over potential banking hacks

US and UK raise Mythos concerns

It's not just Europe: regulators in the US and UK are also concerned about Mythos's potential for cyberattacks.

US officials, including Scott Bessent and Fed Chair Jerome Powell, recently met with bank leaders to talk about the risks.

In the UK Liz Kendall called out Mythos's advanced hacking abilities.

Anthropic has responded by launching Project Glasswing to help defend against these new threats.