European Central Bank examines Anthropic's Mythos over potential banking hacks
Technology
The European Central Bank (ECB) is taking a close look at Mythos, an AI model from Anthropic, because it might make it easier for hackers to find weak spots in banking systems.
ECB supervisors are gathering information and are set to ask banks to see how prepared they are for possible cyberthreats.
US and UK raise Mythos concerns
It's not just Europe: regulators in the US and UK are also concerned about Mythos's potential for cyberattacks.
US officials, including Scott Bessent and Fed Chair Jerome Powell, recently met with bank leaders to talk about the risks.
In the UK Liz Kendall called out Mythos's advanced hacking abilities.
Anthropic has responded by launching Project Glasswing to help defend against these new threats.