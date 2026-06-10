European Commission blocks Apple's Siri AI over Digital Markets Act
Technology
Apple's upgraded Siri AI won't be coming to the European Union anytime soon.
The company wanted to roll out the smarter assistant with secure third-party access, but the European Commission said no, citing Apple's failure to meet strict interoperability standards under the Digital Markets Act (DMA).
The DMA is all about keeping big tech in check and can slap companies with hefty fines for not playing by the rules.
Multiple Apple features paused in EU
It's not just Siri: other cool features like iPhone-to-Mac mirroring and live AirPods translations are also on hold in the EU because of these regulations.
With nearly 27% of Apple's sales coming from Europe, this standoff matters a lot for both sides as the EU pushes for fair competition and better choices for users.