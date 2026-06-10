European Commission blocks Apple's Siri AI over Digital Markets Act Technology Jun 10, 2026

Apple's upgraded Siri AI won't be coming to the European Union anytime soon.

The company wanted to roll out the smarter assistant with secure third-party access, but the European Commission said no, citing Apple's failure to meet strict interoperability standards under the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The DMA is all about keeping big tech in check and can slap companies with hefty fines for not playing by the rules.