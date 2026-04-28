European Commission orders Google open Android to competing AI services Technology Apr 28, 2026

The European Commission is making Google ensure competing AI services can interact with applications on users' Android devices and access certain capabilities, aiming to keep things fair in the digital world.

This is part of the Digital Markets Act, which tries to stop Big Tech from dominating.

Third parties have until May 13, 2026 to provide feedback; the Commission will issue a final decision by the end of July 2026 on whether Google complies (breaches can result in fines).