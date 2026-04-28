European Commission orders Google open Android to competing AI services
The European Commission is making Google ensure competing AI services can interact with applications on users' Android devices and access certain capabilities, aiming to keep things fair in the digital world.
This is part of the Digital Markets Act, which tries to stop Big Tech from dominating.
Third parties have until May 13, 2026 to provide feedback; the Commission will issue a final decision by the end of July 2026 on whether Google complies (breaches can result in fines).
Google warns costs, EU defends rules
Google isn't thrilled about this and says it could hurt device makers and raise costs.
Its Senior Competition Counsel Clare Kelly also flagged privacy and security worries.
The EU says these rules are key for fair competition and is open to feedback as it works through the process.