European Commission probes Meta over teen mental health risks
Meta (the company behind Instagram and Facebook) is in trouble with the European Commission for not protecting young users from mental health risks on its platforms.
The main issue? Features like autoplay and infinite scroll, which the EU says encourage endless scrolling and can lead to harmful habits, especially among teens.
EU wants Meta algorithm changes
Investigators are assessing whether Meta's algorithms exposed minors to harmful content, like unrealistic body standards, and didn't do enough to keep kids under 13 off their apps.
Now, regulators want changes: think turning off autoplay by default, adding screen breaks, and tweaking algorithms to limit exposure to risky stuff.
If Meta is found guilty, it could face a hefty fine (up to 6% of its annual revenue).
All this comes as an EU panel gets ready to suggest new social media rules for minors next week.