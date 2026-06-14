European Commission probes US export directive halting Anthropic's advanced models
The European Commission is taking a close look at a US export control directive that made AI company Anthropic cut off its advanced models for all users.
Anthropic said it had to "abruptly disable" these systems after orders from the US government, citing national security worries.
The EU isn't thrilled and wants to make sure international partners aren't being unfairly singled out.
Thomas Regnier urges European tech independence
EU spokesperson Thomas Regnier pointed out that advanced AI can help with cyber defense, but also brings tough cybersecurity challenges.
He said, "We are looking closely at the practical consequences of this for European users of these services," and emphasized this situation shows why Europe needs to boost its own tech independence to handle global rules like these.