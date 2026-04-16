European Commission proposes Google share some search data with rivals
Technology
The European Commission has proposed measures that would make Google hand over some of its search data (like rankings, query data, click data, and view data) to other search engines.
The idea is to help rival search engines, including AI chatbots with search features, get better at what they do, so it's not just Google running the show.
EU seeks anonymization and public feedback
To keep things fair, the plan says Google has to share this information on reasonable terms and anonymize personal data for privacy.
The EU is asking for public feedback until May 1, 2026, before issuing a final decision by July 27, 2026.
It's all part of Europe's bigger push for a more open and competitive digital world.