European Commission proposes Stef to fund AI and quantum startups
The European Commission proposed a fund that aims to raise up to €50 billion (around $54.7 billion) to help AI and quantum startups grow without needing to look outside Europe for support.
Called the Sovereign Tech Equity Fund (Stef), it brings together money from the Commission, its investment bank, and EU member states, hoping to get private investors on board too.
EU Quantum Act targets quantum-resistant cryptography
Alongside Stef, the new Quantum Act aims to roll out a coordinated switch to quantum-resistant cryptography across Europe, think stronger digital security, with countries starting upgrades by the end of 2026 and securing high-risk systems by the end of 2030.
Both plans will be up for discussion by EU leaders in February 2027 as part of a bigger push to keep Europe competitive and safe in tech's next era.