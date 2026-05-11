European Commission seeks to understand OpenAI and Anthropic AI models
Technology
The European Commission is having ongoing conversations with US AI giants OpenAI and Anthropic to get a clearer picture of how their latest AI models work and explore ways to team up.
This move shows Europe is getting serious about understanding and shaping the future of artificial intelligence.
OpenAI offers EU access, Anthropic talks
OpenAI has already offered the EU a peek at its new AI model, which spokesperson Thomas Regnier called "proactively offering to give access" to the company.
Anthropic, meanwhile, has met with the Commission several times but hasn't discussed sharing its models yet, though the Commission says the talks are positive and ongoing.