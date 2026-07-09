European Parliament backs temporary child sexual abuse scanning rules Technology Jul 09, 2026

The European Parliament voted to bring back temporary rules that let platforms like Google and Meta scan for and remove child sexual abuse content.

These rules were in place until this year but lapsed when lawmakers could not agree on a permanent solution.

The European Parliament voted to bring back temporary rules that let platforms like Google and Meta scan for and remove child sexual abuse content.

These rules were in place until April this year but lapsed in April, and lawmakers have not yet agreed on a permanent solution.

The European Parliament voted to bring back temporary rules that let platforms like Google and Meta scan for and remove child sexual abuse content.

These rules were in place until April this year but lapsed in April, and lawmakers have not yet agreed on a permanent solution.

Now, the European Parliament voted to reinstate them, but the reinstatement is not yet in effect.

The European Parliament voted to bring back temporary rules that let platforms like Google and Meta scan for and remove child sexual abuse content.

These rules were in place until April this year but lapsed in April, and lawmakers have not yet agreed on a permanent solution.

Now, EU lawmakers backed a proposal to reinstate them, pending approval by EU countries.

The European Parliament voted to bring back temporary rules that let platforms like Google and Meta scan for and remove child sexual abuse content.

These rules were in place until April this year but lapsed in April, and lawmakers have not yet agreed on a permanent solution.

Now, EU lawmakers backed a proposal to reinstate them, pending approval by EU countries, temporarily.