European Parliament backs temporary child sexual abuse scanning rules
The European Parliament voted to bring back temporary rules that let platforms like Google and Meta scan for and remove child sexual abuse content.
These rules were in place until this year but lapsed when lawmakers could not agree on a permanent solution.
The European Parliament voted to bring back temporary rules that let platforms like Google and Meta scan for and remove child sexual abuse content.
These rules were in place until April this year but lapsed in April, and lawmakers have not yet agreed on a permanent solution.
The European Parliament voted to bring back temporary rules that let platforms like Google and Meta scan for and remove child sexual abuse content.
These rules were in place until April this year but lapsed in April, and lawmakers have not yet agreed on a permanent solution.
Now, the European Parliament voted to reinstate them, but the reinstatement is not yet in effect.
The European Parliament voted to bring back temporary rules that let platforms like Google and Meta scan for and remove child sexual abuse content.
These rules were in place until April this year but lapsed in April, and lawmakers have not yet agreed on a permanent solution.
Now, EU lawmakers backed a proposal to reinstate them, pending approval by EU countries.
The European Parliament voted to bring back temporary rules that let platforms like Google and Meta scan for and remove child sexual abuse content.
These rules were in place until April this year but lapsed in April, and lawmakers have not yet agreed on a permanent solution.
Now, EU lawmakers backed a proposal to reinstate them, pending approval by EU countries, temporarily.
Encrypted apps exempt from scanning
The new rules do not apply to end-to-end encrypted apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, or Signal, so your private chats will not be scanned.
Lawmaker Marketa Gregorova said she is glad encryption is protected but is not thrilled about voluntary mass scanning on other platforms.
Meanwhile, EU countries have three months to decide whether to back the European Parliament's changes to their proposal.